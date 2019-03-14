Sharks' Radim Simek: Headed for knee surgery
Simek will undergo knee surgery to repair damage to both his ACL and MCL and has no timetable to return.
Simek's leg injury comes at a terrible time for the Sharks, as he'll undoubtedly miss extended action because of the issue. With the playoffs about a month away, there's a good chance Simek will be sidelined for the remainder of the regular season and at least part of the postseason. The team should provide a better timetable for his recovery once he's on the recovery path.
