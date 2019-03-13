Simek left Tuesday's game versus the Jets with a leg injury, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Simek's leg bent in an awkward way as he went to the ice, and he's not expected to return to the contest. The 26-year-old was working on a defensive pairing with Brent Burns, although he wasn't gaining much offensive production with just nine points in 40 games. Expect Joakim Ryan to enter the lineup for Thursday's meeting with the Panthers if Simek can't shake this condition.