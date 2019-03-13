Sharks' Radim Simek: Heads off with injury
Simek left Tuesday's game versus the Jets with a leg injury, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Simek's leg bent in an awkward way as he went to the ice, and he's not expected to return to the contest. The 26-year-old was working on a defensive pairing with Brent Burns, although he wasn't gaining much offensive production with just nine points in 40 games. Expect Joakim Ryan to enter the lineup for Thursday's meeting with the Panthers if Simek can't shake this condition.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...