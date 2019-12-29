Play

Simek posted an assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Flyers.

Simek has an assist in each of his two games since returning from a knee injury. The 27-year-old blueliner is up to six points, 44 hits and a minus-9 rating through 18 contests. Those numbers aren't enough to give Simek widespread fantasy appeal.

More News
Our Latest Stories