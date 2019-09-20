Simek (leg) is expected to resume practicing soon, but could miss Opening Night versus Vegas on Oct. 2, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Simek played in 41 games for the Sharks last season, notching one goal, eight assists and 41 shots while averaging 15:13 of ice time. The blueliner should be a lock for the 23-man roster, but figures to continue spending some time in the press box while competing for minutes with Tim Heed and Dalton Prout.