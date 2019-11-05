Sharks' Radim Simek: Making season debut
Simek (knee) will make his season debut Tuesday against Chicago, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Simek was pretty solid as a 26-year-old rookie last season, notching nine points while posting a plus-7 rating in 41 games. The 5-foot-11 blueliner will have limited upside as a bottom-pairing defender that doesn't see any time on the man advantage, so he can be ignored in most fantasy formats.
More News
-
Sharks' Radim Simek: Returns from conditioning stint•
-
Sharks' Radim Simek: Out on conditioning assignment•
-
Sharks' Radim Simek: Set to miss road trip•
-
Sharks' Radim Simek: Still at least a week away•
-
Sharks' Radim Simek: Still unable to practice•
-
Sharks' Radim Simek: Still 10-14 days away from return•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.