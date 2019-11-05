Simek (knee) will make his season debut Tuesday against Chicago, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Simek was pretty solid as a 26-year-old rookie last season, notching nine points while posting a plus-7 rating in 41 games. The 5-foot-11 blueliner will have limited upside as a bottom-pairing defender that doesn't see any time on the man advantage, so he can be ignored in most fantasy formats.