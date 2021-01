Simek (undisclosed) won't be available for Thursday's regular-season opener against the Coyotes, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Simek returned to practiced Tuesday, but he's been dealing with an undisclosed issue since last week, and it appears as though he's yet to make a full recovery. With Simek sidelined, Jaycob Megna will likely jump into the lineup for Thursday's contest.