Simek (concussion) won't play Saturday against the Lightning, Paul Gackle of The Mercury News reports.

Simek's chances of playing in the upcoming contest took a huge hit when he missed the morning skate. The rookie blueliner is still feeling the effects of a late hit from Calgary's Sam Bennett in a tense New Year's Eve battle. Look for the Sharks to provide another update on Simek before Monday's home game against the Kings.