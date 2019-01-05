Sharks' Radim Simek: No-go for Saturday's game
Simek (concussion) won't play Saturday against the Lightning, Paul Gackle of The Mercury News reports.
Simek's chances of playing in the upcoming contest took a huge hit when he missed the morning skate. The rookie blueliner is still feeling the effects of a late hit from Calgary's Sam Bennett in a tense New Year's Eve battle. Look for the Sharks to provide another update on Simek before Monday's home game against the Kings.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...