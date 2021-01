Simek (undisclosed) won't participate in Friday's intrasquad scrimmage, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

It isn't clear what's ailing Simek, but at this point there's no reason to believe he won't be available for San Jose's regular-season opener against the Coyotes on Thursday. The 28-year-old blueliner picked up nine points in 48 games with the Sharks last season.