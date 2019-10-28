Simek (knee) was reassigned to AHL San Jose on Monday for a conditioning assignment.

After undergoing knee surgery in March, Simek has yet to suit up for the Sharks this season. The Barracuda will be in action Wednesday against AHL Bakersfield, which figures to be Simek's first competitive action since getting hurt. If he responds well, the blueliner could be an option versus the Jets on Friday, though the organization could decide to leave him in the minors for a few extra days.