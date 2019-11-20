Sharks' Radim Simek: Picks apple in loss
Simek recorded an assist, five hits and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers.
Simek has been better than expected with four points, 22 hits and 15 blocked shots in seven games. The 27-year-old is partnered with Brent Burns, which has probably helped him produce more offense than he would if he was on the third pairing. Simek should still be considered more of a defensive presence, but fantasy owners in deeper formats may be interested if he can keep up the current scoring pace.
