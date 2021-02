Simek (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Sunday, per CapFriendly.

Simek left Saturday's game with an upper-body injury after a cross check from Vegas' Jonathan Marchessault. With his placement on injured reserve, Simek will miss the Sharks' next three games. He's eligible to return Feb. 25 versus the Golden Knights. Fredrik Claesson or Jacob Middleton is most likely to enter the lineup in a third-pairing role, while Marc-Edouard Vlasic may see an increased role.