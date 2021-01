Simek (undisclosed) will play in Monday's game against the Sharks, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Simek missed the opening two-game series against the Coyotes, but he'll make his season debut Monday. The 28-year-old blueliner averaged 17:11 of ice time per game last season with no power-play usage, and he finished with nine points, 91 hits and 60 blocked shots over 48 contests.