Simek will make his NHL debut during Sunday's game versus the Canadiens.

Simek will take Joakim Ryan's spot on the Sharks' top defensive pairing with Brent Burns. The Czech blueliner accrued 27 points and a plus-6 rating in 67 games for AHL San Jose last year, but he's served as a healthy scratch through the first two months of the season. The Sharks hope Simek can break their disappointing start to the season.