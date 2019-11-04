Sharks' Radim Simek: Returns from conditioning stint
The Sharks recalled Simek (knee) from his conditioning stint with AHL San Jose on Monday.
Simek maxed out his time in the minors, as he got back to game speed by slotting into two contests and recording two assists. The 27-year-old figures to be lifted from non-roster injured reserve soon, and he could suit up in Tuesday's home game against the Blackhawks.
More News
-
Sharks' Radim Simek: Out on conditioning assignment•
-
Sharks' Radim Simek: Set to miss road trip•
-
Sharks' Radim Simek: Still at least a week away•
-
Sharks' Radim Simek: Still unable to practice•
-
Sharks' Radim Simek: Still 10-14 days away from return•
-
Sharks' Radim Simek: In doubt for Opening Night•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.