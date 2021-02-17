Simek (upper body) won't be an option for the club's upcoming two-game road trip versus the Blues, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

At this point, Simek will miss a minimum of three games due to his upper-body issue but could be an option when the team returns from its road trip. In his last five outings, the 28-year-old defender registered one assist, two shots and 15 hits while averaging 15:12 of ice time. Given his limited offensive upside, Simek won't offer much in terms of fantasy production outside of formats that value hits.