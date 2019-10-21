Simek (leg) isn't expected to play on the Sharks' upcoming road trip, Brian Witt of NBC Sports reports.

The injured defenseman will join his teammates for the road trip, but the expectation, for now, is Simek will sit out all five games. On a positive note, he is participating in portions of practice, including battle drills, so a return to San Jose's lineup does appear to be imminent for the 27-year-old.