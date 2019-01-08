Sharks' Radim Simek: Shoots twice in win
Simek returned from a concussion and recorded two shots on goal, a hit and a blocked shot during 18:09 in Monday's win over the Kings.
Simek returned to the Sharks' bottom pairing and clocked a season high in ice time. He hasn't been much of a scorer this season with five points in 15 games, but he has a solid two-way, physical game to add plenty of value on the team's blue line.
