Simek (knee) is expected to participate in full practices soon and should be ready by late December, Sharks beat writer Sheng Peng reports.

Simek has sat out since Dec. 7, as he's tended to a meniscus injury, and the Sharks hope to have him back after the holiday break. The 27-year-old blueliner has notched four points and a minus-12 rating over 16 games this year. Once he's healthy, there's a chance he's sent down to AHL San Jose; otherwise, he'll bump either Mario Ferraro or Brenden Dillon from the lineup.