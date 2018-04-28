Sharks' Radim Simek: Signs on for two more years with San Jose
Simek signed a two-year deal with the Sharks on Friday.
Simek led AHL San Jose's blue line with 128 shots on goal in the 2017-18 season, and his seven goals and 27 points were second best among the squad's defensemen. The 25-year-old is likely a year or two away from cracking a NHL roster full time, but it's a positive sign that the Sharks are placing their confidence in his development.
