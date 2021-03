Simek scored a goal, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche.

Simek's first goal of the season got the Sharks on the board. It also set off a run of six unanswered tallies for the home team. Simek missed four games with an upper-body injury, but he's returned to a third-pairing role. He has three points, 24 hits, 13 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating in 13 outings.