According to coach Peter DeBoer, Simek (leg) is expected to be sidelined for 10-14 more days, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Simek will almost certainly be placed on injured reserve for the duration of his absence. The 27-year-old, who notched nine points while posting a plus-7 rating in 41 games last campaign, is expected to return to a bottom-four role once healthy.