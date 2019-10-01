Sharks' Radim Simek: Still 10-14 days away from return
According to coach Peter DeBoer, Simek (leg) is expected to be sidelined for 10-14 more days, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Simek will almost certainly be placed on injured reserve for the duration of his absence. The 27-year-old, who notched nine points while posting a plus-7 rating in 41 games last campaign, is expected to return to a bottom-four role once healthy.
