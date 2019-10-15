Simek (leg) hasn't suffered a setback, but his recovery is taking longer than initially expected, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Simek has yet to play this year due to a leg injury and is still at least a week away from making his season debut. The Sharks are hoping he'll be able to join them for their five-game road trip which begins in Buffalo next Tuesday, but at this point Simek remains without a definite timetable for his return.