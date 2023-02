Simek (upper body) won't be activated off injured reserve prior to Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Simek was a full participant in practice Monday, but he's evidently still not ready for game action. Once cleared to play, look for the 30-year-old defender, who's picked up two points through 31 contests this campaign, to return to a bottom-pairing role.