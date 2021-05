Simek (upper body) isn't in the projected lineup for Wednesday's game versus Colorado.

Simek will miss a seventh straight contest, and the Sharks only have three games remaining following Wednesday's matchup with the Avalanche, so he could be in danger of missing the rest of the campaign. Either way, Simek's only notched six points through 40 games this year, so there's no reason for fantasy managers to keep tabs on his status.