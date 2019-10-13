Simek (leg) skated Sunday but didn't participate in practice, and he won't play in Sunday's game against the Flames, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Simek was handed a 10-to-14 day timeline for return on Oct. 1, but it appears that will extend longer than the latter mark. Until Simek is able to practice at full speed, he won't be able to play in a game. The 27-year-old blueliner will look to get in the lineup Wednesday against the Hurricanes.