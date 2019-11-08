Sharks' Radim Simek: Strikes for first goal
Simek netted a goal on four shots, blocked five shots and dished a pair of hits in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Wild.
Simek capped a four-goal first period for the Sharks with his tally. In two games since returning from a knee injury, he's posted seven hits and nine blocks, showing plenty of willingness to use his body. The 27-year-old isn't likely to be a factor in fantasy, but some residual offense could come his way while he skates alongside Brent Burns on the top pairing.
