Sharks' Radim Simek: Struggling to break into lineup
Simek has failed to crack the lineup for the Sharks this season.
Despite starting the year with San Jose, Simek has yet to make his NHL debut. Last season with the Barracuda, the 26-year-old notched 27 points in 67 outings, but the addition of Erik Karlsson in the offseason only served to further an already deep Shark' blue line.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 6
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...