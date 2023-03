Simek (undisclosed) won't finish Saturday's game versus the Capitals.

Simek logged just 8:20 of ice time over two periods before he was ruled out for the remainder of the game. The Sharks don't have a spare defenseman on hand, so if Simek can't play Monday in Winnipeg, the team may make a recall from AHL San Jose. This was Simek's third game back from a 22-game absence due to an upper-body injury, but it's unclear if the injuries are related.