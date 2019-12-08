Sharks' Radim Simek: Sustains knee injury
General manager Doug Wilson said Sunday that Simek is set to receive treatment on his meniscus and is expected to miss about two weeks, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Simek suffered a lower-body injury late in November, but it's unclear if this is the same one. On the current timeline, he's expected to miss at least five games. As long as Simek is out, barring any call-ups, Tim Heed will draw into the lineup on the third defensive pairing.
