Simek notched an assist while logging 18:22 of ice time during Thursday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Simek hadn't registered a point since Jan. 19 prior to Thursday's contest, so it was nice to see him snap his four-game scoreless streak. However, the rookie blueliner has only totaled eight points in 26 appearances this season, so he doesn't warrant consideration in most fantasy formats.

