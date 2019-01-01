Simek sustained an injury late in the third period of Monday's 8-5 road loss to the Flames, Sportsnet reports.

With the Flames up three goals and only 22.7 seconds left on the clock, forward Sam Bennett flattened Simek with a high hit moments after the defenseman had gotten rid of the puck. Chelena Goldman of NBC Sports quoted Sharks coach Peter DeBoer as saying it was a 'predatory' hit, but the team did not offer an update on Simek after the game, so he's day-to-day until further notice.