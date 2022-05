Simek (lower body) has joined the Czech Republic on Thursday ahead of the 2022 IIHF World Championships.

Simek missed the final nine games of the NHL season due to his lingering lower-body issue. Despite being banged up, it appears that won't stop the blueliner from participating in the World Championships. Even when healthy, the 29-year-old Simek was frequently a healthy scratch this year and figures to be a relative non-factor in fantasy contests moving forward.