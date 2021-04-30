Simek (upper body) was not included in coach Bob Boughner's lineup changes ahead of Friday's clash with Colorado, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports, indicating he'll miss his fourth straight contest.

With the Sharks not expected to make the playoffs, though it is still mathematically possible, several youngsters have been given opportunities on the blue line, including Brinson Pasichnuk and Christian Jaros, while Simek has been out of action. With no reason to rush Simek back onto the ice, he could be in danger of missing the remainder of the season due to his upper-body issue.