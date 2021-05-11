Simek (upper body) will be unavailable for the season finale versus Vegas on Wednesday, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.

Simek has been on the shelf for the last nine games and now will be out for a 10th due to his upper-body issue. Considering the defenseman recorded six points in 40 games this season, few fantasy players will have noticed his absence. Still, the Czech native figures to be a solid defensively-minded asset to the Sharks next year, even if he won't offer much in the way of offensive contributions.