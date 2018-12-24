Sharks' Rourke Chartier: Called up from minors
Chartier was promoted from AHL San Jose on Sunday.
The move gave the Sharks some extra forward depth ahead of Sunday's matchup with Arizona, but as expected, the center didn't get into the lineup. Chartier figures to see his name on and off San Jose's roster for much of the rest of the season, but shouldn't see too much ice time -- barring injury to another center.
