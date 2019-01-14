Sharks' Rourke Chartier: Headed back to minors
Chartier was reassigned to AHL San Jose on Sunday, TSN reports.
Chartier has been flipped between leagues frequently this season and figures to continue doing so the rest of the way. The center hasn't played in a NHL game since Nov. 15, however, an injury to Joonas Donskoi (upper body) could open the door for Chartier to suit up against the Penguins on Tuesday.
