Sharks' Rourke Chartier: Pots first career goal
Chartier scored his first NHL goal Sunday, proving to be a difference maker in a 4-3 overtime win over the Ducks.
Chartier was only iced for 10:17 as a fourth-line center, but he still produced three shots and did a nifty spin-around maneuver for his first career tally. The 22-year-old is playing for a new contract as his three-year, entry-level deal with the Sharks will expire next summer.
