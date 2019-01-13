Sharks' Rourke Chartier: Promptly returns to big club
The Sharks recalled Chartier on Saturday.
Chartier was sent down to minors Friday to get some game action with AHL San Jose but was quickly recalled since the Sharks have just 12 healthy forwards otherwise. He won't draw into the lineup for Saturday's game versus the Senators.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 15
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...