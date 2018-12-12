The Sharks recalled Chartier from AHL San Jose on Wednesday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Chartier has played well in the minors this season, notching two goals and eight points in eight contests, but he hasn't been able to carry that success with him to the NHL level, as he's only tallied one goal in 13 appearances with the Sharks this campaign. The 22-year-old forward's next opportunity to crack the big club's lineup will arrive Thursday against Dallas.