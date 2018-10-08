Sharks' Rourke Chartier: Recalled from minors
Chartier will suit up in Monday's matchup with the Islanders after being recalled from AHL San Jose, Paul Gackle of Bay Area Sports reports.
Chartier has been moving frequently between the NHL and AHL to start the season, but with Joe Thornton (knee) out of action, the youngster will slot into the lineup over Dylan Gambrell. Monday's clash will mark Chartier's NHL debut, having spend the past two season playing for the Barracuda.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...