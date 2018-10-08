Chartier will suit up in Monday's matchup with the Islanders after being recalled from AHL San Jose, Paul Gackle of Bay Area Sports reports.

Chartier has been moving frequently between the NHL and AHL to start the season, but with Joe Thornton (knee) out of action, the youngster will slot into the lineup over Dylan Gambrell. Monday's clash will mark Chartier's NHL debut, having spend the past two season playing for the Barracuda.