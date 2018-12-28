Sharks' Rourke Chartier: Recalled up from AHL San Jose
Chartier was promoted from the minors Friday.
Fortunately for Chartier, the Sharks and Barracuda share the SAP Center, so he has only been forced to switch locker rooms during his frequent moves between leagues. The center figures to serve as an emergency depth option against the Oilers on Saturday and is unlikely to get into the lineup.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...