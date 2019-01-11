Sharks' Rourke Chartier: Sent down to AHL
Chartier was reassigned to AHL San Jose on Friday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
The 22-year-old will return to the Sharks' minor league affiliate after being a healthy scratch the past seven games. Chartier has appeared in 13 NHL games this season, recording a goal and posting a minus-5 rating along the way. He's been more productive at the AHL level, tallying a total of nine points in 11 contests.
