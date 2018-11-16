Sharks' Rourke Chartier: Sent to bus league
The Sharks assigned Chartier to AHL San Jose on Friday.
Chartier has only scored one goal while averaging 9:24 of ice time in 13 appearances with the big club this campaign, so this move won't affect any fantasy rosters. The 22-year-old pivot will return to a prominent role with AHL San Jose, where he'll remain for the foreseeable future.
