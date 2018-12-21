Sharks' Rourke Chartier: Shuffled back to minors
Chartier was reassigned to AHL San Jose on Friday.
Chartier was added to the roster as insurance among the forward lines in the event some was unavailable Thursday against the Jets, but he will head back to the minors after he didn't draw into the contest.
