Sharks' Rudolfs Balcers: Called up from AHL
Balcers was brought up from AHL San Jose for the first time Sunday.
The 20-year-old Latvian was a fifth-round pick in 2015, and signed an entry-level deal with the Sharks in July. He's been in the AHL all season, and has yet to play a game in the NHL. However, even if Balcers isn't considered one of San Jose's top prospects it will still be interesting to see what he does if he gets any playing time.
