The Sharks claimed Balcers off waivers Tuesday, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

Balcers was sent to the Senators as part of the deal that brought Erik Karlsson to San Jose all the way back in September 2018, so he'll be rejoining the organization that selected him in the fifth round of the 2015 draft following a two-year tour in Ottawa. The 23-year-old winger appeared in 15 NHL contests last season, managing just three points over that span, but he was far more productive in the minors, racking up 16 goals and 20 helpers in 33 contests with AHL Belleville. He'll likely begin the 2020-21 campaign either on San Jose's taxi squad or in the minors.