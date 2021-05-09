Balcers scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Coyotes.

Balcers carried a five-game point drought into Saturday's contest. He ended it with a tally at 6:44 of the first period. The Latvian winger is up to eight goals and 17 points in 40 contests, all of which are career-high marks. He's added 63 shots on net, 79 hits and a minus-5 rating this season.