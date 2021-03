Balcers (undisclosed) will be a game-time call Friday against Anaheim, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

According to coach Bob Boughner, Balcers is a little "nicked up," so the forward's status against the Ducks likely won't be determined until the Sharks take the ice for pregame warmups. Balcers has notched seven points in 13 games this season.