Balcers scored a goal and registered an assist in Monday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche.

Balcers is on a four-game point streak with two goals and three helpers in that span. The Latvian winger has staked out a second-line role with the Sharks, posting six points, 12 hits, 11 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through nine contests. Balcers probably can't keep this production going long-term, but he's worth a look in deeper formats while he's hot.