Balcers scored a goal and added an assist in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Wild.

Balcers reached the 10-goal mark with his first-period tally, and he also helped out on a Noah Gregor goal in the second. Those two forwards combined with rookie Thomas Bordeleau on the third line, which was arguably the most effective line for the Sharks in this contest. Balcers is up to 21 points, 91 shots on net, 101 hits and a minus-2 rating through 54 outings this season.